Veritas adds multi-cloud support to visualization, data management tools

Veritas is adding new tools to manage, track and analyze data across multiple cloud environments starting with Amazon Web Services, Google Cloud Platform, Microsoft Azure and IBM Cloud.

The data management and storage provider recently inked a series of partnerships with public cloud providers. Veritas will provide visibility into data as it moves between the cloud and private infrastructure.

Veritas lands AWS, Microsoft Azure cloud deals as it revamps under CEO Coleman

Alex Sakaguchi, director of global cross-portfolio solutions marketing at Veritas, said the company is starting with AWS and then building for other clouds. "We want a view of all data wherever it exists," he said. "A more global picture of customer data is step one to better compliance and risk mitigation."

Veritas' new tools break down like this:

An AWS S3 Connector for Veritas Information Map. The visualization tool aims to provide a real-time view of unstructured data in AWS' S3 storage. Veritas said the S3 Connector will be useful when General Data Protection Regulation kicks in May 2018.

Veritas Cloud Mobility, which allows customers to migrate workloads from the data center to the cloud with one-click automation. Cloud Mobility will also have pre-migration testing to see how an application will work in the cloud.

Veritas CloudPoint, which uses multi-cloud snapshot data to provide backups and have consistent policies.

The S3 Connector will be generally available in July or August with others launching in the quarters ahead.