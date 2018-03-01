Verizon, FCC reach $614 million settlement over Straight Path spectrum

The Federal Communications Commission and Verizon have reached a settlement for $614 million -- the largest such penalty ever paid -- stemming from Verizon's acquisition of Straight Path and its valuable portfolio of mmWave spectrum.

The FCC alleged that Straight Path failed to use spectrum that it was awarded before the Verizon acquisition, "and thus violated the Commission's buildout and discontinuance rules in connection with approximately 1,000 licenses in certain millimeter wave spectrum bands" that are crucial to the development of wireless 5G technology.

"The settlement required Straight Path to sell its licenses and remit 20 percent of the overall proceeds of the transaction to the U.S. Treasury," the FCC wrote in its announcement. "Verizon and Straight Path entered into an agreement on May 11, 2017 to transfer the licenses, and on January 18, 2018, the Commission's Wireless Telecommunications Bureau approved the transfer."

Verizon bested AT&T in the bidding war for Straight Path last May, agreeing to pay $3.1 billion to take control of the company.

Straight Path holds ownership of 735 mmWave licenses in the 39GHz band and 133 licenses in the 28GHz band. These high-frequency radio waves are considered essential for the next generation of wireless networks. Current international requirements stipulate that 5G networks must be capable of downlink peak data rates of 20Gbps and uplink peak data rates of 10Gbps.

In 2016, the Federal Communications Commission adopted rules to open up high-band spectrum frequencies above 24GHz for 5G wireless. The FCC heralded the move a "game-changer" that would provide wireless users with fiber-like capacity. For telcos, the 5G business is expected to by worth worth $1.2 trillion by 2026.

Verizon and Straight Path announced on Wednesday that the merger between the two companies was complete. Straight Path is set to become a direct subsidiary of Verizon and its shares delisted from the New York Stock Exchange.

PREVIOUS AND RELATED COVERAGE

Here are the biggest 5G announcements from MWC 2018

MWC 2018 has seen dozens of 5G-related announcements, spanning devices, modems, radios, plans, spectrum, and trials.

ZTE on track to launch 5G devices by early 2019

ZTE has said that it will launch 5G devices in either late 2018 or early 2019, with smartphones, tablets, and customer premises equipment already under development.

MWC 2018: Intel working on 5G PCs and phones

Intel has announced that it is working with Spreadtrum on producing a 5G phone and with Lenovo, Dell, HP, and Microsoft on producing 2-in-1 5G PCs to be ready by the second half of 2019.