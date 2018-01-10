Verizon, Sprint, China Telecom added to list of carriers of Windows 10 on ARM PCs

Microsoft and Qualcomm are continuing to get more backers for the coming Windows 10 on ARM "Always Connected" PCs that will be shipping later this year.
At CES 2018, the pair announced a handful of additional mobile operators that will be providing LTE support for the coming Snapdragon-based PCs. The new additions to the list include Verizon, Sprint, China Telecom, Telecom Italia, and EE.
Last May, Microsoft's list of mobile operators supporting Intel and ARM-based Always Connected PCs with eSIMs included AT&T, BT/EE, DTAG/T Mobile, Vodafone, Orange, Tele2, Swisscom, 3, KDDI, Gemalto, Oberthur, Gigsky, and Transatel. China Mobile was originally part of that list, but got pulled from it, a Qualcomm spokesperson said at that time.
At CES this week, ASUS and Lenovo were showing off their coming Qualcomm-based Windows 10 PCs.
Lenovo's $799 Miix 630, unveiled at the show, is a Snapdragon 835 machine with a 12.3-inch display. Like other Qualcomm-based Windows 10 PCs, it will ship by default with the Windows 10 S operating system, but will be upgradable to Windows 10 Pro for free within 180 days of product activation, Neowin says. (Originally the updated cut-off date for upgrading for free from 10 S to Pro was March 2018.)
Microsoft and Qualcomm showed off the first Windows 10 on ARM devices in December, touting multi-day battery life and built-in gigabit LTE support.
