Very interesting Google services discovered

Tony Ruscoe is up to it again -- looking for unknown services on Google by going through countless combinations of words, letters and numbers. He hit the jackpot when he decided to check the "sandbox".

The sandbox was introduced when Google Checkout was launched so developers could test their shopping carts before going live. This isn't uncommon, PayPal does the same thing for their developers -- it shouldn't be any other way.

Tony decided to look for services here rather than on the live system. Below is a list of services that exists in the sandbox but not on the live system -- Good job Tony!

Google Events

This has been hinted at before, but only in the context of Google Base and Google Calendar. Is it really likely that Google would release a service specifically for events when they already have two that handle them? The fact that the service links to google.com/events suggests maybe they will – or, at least, maybe they’ve thought about it before.



Google Guess

How many guesses do we get? This really could be anything! (Unless it’s a new Google service that simply guesses what you’re searching for... like the Mentalplex perhaps?)



Google Online Assessment

This could be just something that Google uses internally for internal assessments of Googlers. Or it could be used for qualifying sales leads or prospects. Has anyone got any other ideas?



Google Real Estate Search

Again, this concept has been discussed before with reference to Google Base. Are they going to be taking this more seriously?



Mobile Marketplace

Maybe number 13 in John Battelle’s Predictions 2006 post will come true. Maybe Google will finally plug mobile “into the web in a way that makes sense for the average user” and maybe they’ll also be the ones to create “a major mobile innovation - the kind that makes us all say - Jeez that was obvious.” But we’ll see...



New Service (AKA Workplace)

Maybe this is the big one people have been waiting for; the one that will really kill Microsoft Office. At least, if it’s at all related to IBM Workplace it could be. I don’t know an awful lot about this, so if anyone else feels more qualified to talk about it, please go ahead. All I know is that it’s got something to do with OpenOffice.org – so that’s why it could be the killer...



New Services

With code names like cf, gmt and voice, does anyone want to speculate what any of these could be?

