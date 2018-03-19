Victoria adopts Australia Post digital proof-of-age card

(Image: Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Victorians will be able to use a digital proof-of-age card to enter a pub for a cheeky beverage, following the announcement by the Victorian government that licensed premises will accept the digital version of the Keypass card.

The task of taking the proof-of-age card in the digital realm was completed by Australia Post, which has added the card to its Digital ID app. The app is claimed to use an on-screen animation that prevents replication, and creates a temporary QR code that can be scanned.

The rollout follows a trial of 50 venues in Fitzroy between October and January.

"This new smartphone form of ID will mean Victorians can leave their passport, driver's licence, or proof-of-age card at home before heading out for the night -- and help venues ensure the patrons they're serving are above age," Victorian Minister for Gaming and Liquor Regulation Marlene Kairouz said in a statement.

Those looking to get a Keypass card will still need to complete the in-person identification process at an Australia Post outlet.

Australian state governments have been pushing digital cards in recent months.

New South Wales is set to offer digital driver's licences towards the middle of this year, following South Australia introducing the same concept in September last year.

Australia Post is increasingly looking to offer identity services to government, and is part of a triad that is developing the federal government's digital identity solution, Govpass.

"Through Govpass, Australians will be able to easily and safely prove who they are when using government services online. A simple task like applying for a tax file number will be reduced from about 30 days to a matter of minutes," then Assistant Minister for Cities and Digital Transformation Angus Taylor said in September.

The postal service has also previously put forward the idea of using the blockchain for elections.

Related Coverage

Australia Post wants more of your data than it already has

Australia Post told ZDNet its strategy is to track everything, and with 4 billion items delivered each year, that's a lot of data the government-owned entity will soon have.

Alibaba and AusPost team up to tackle food fraud with blockchain

Alibaba has enlisted the help of AusPost, Blackmores, and PwC to explore how blockchain technology can be used to halt the distribution of counterfeit food.

Queensland Police, CUA to trial Australia Post's digital identification play

The postal service will be introducing its identity verification technology across a handful of companies and government departments.

Australia's digital identity platform moves into final beta

The Digital Transformation Agency says the cloud-based identity solution is moving into beta phase with the next step to take it live.

Why identity management is one of the biggest challenges for blockchain (TechRepublic)

Jim Nasr, former chief software architect at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and VP for technology & innovation at Synchrogenix on the difficulty of authenticating identity.