Viking Technology unveils world's biggest 50TB SSD

Viking Technology has unveiled a new Silo Solid State Drive with a record-breaking capacity of 50TB SSD.

The Silo SSD, which is part of Viking Technology's Ultra High-Capacity (UHC) family of products, enables significant data center space and power reduction compared to HDDs, while offering the same 3.5-inch form factor and standard SAS interface, which eases the migration to flash.

If 50TB seems too extravagant to you, Viking Technology have a more modest 25TB offering.

The UHC-Silo SSDs have been specifically designed with energy efficiency in mind, and offer idle power consumption under 10 watts and active power usage of only 16W, which greatly increasing overall storage capacity per rack while decreasing power per terabyte.

According to the makers, datacenters looking to transition to a plug-and-play UHC-Silo SSD can realize cost savings in power, space, and cooling of up to 80 percent per terabyte.

"There is no higher capacity SSD solution available today than the UHC-Silo SSD" said Hamid Shokrgozar, president of Viking Technology. "These drives enable datacenter administrators to easily migrate to SSD performance, along with a tremendous increase in capacity. With space and cooling being critical drivers for todays datacenters, these advantages are a game changer."

No pricing has been offered, but when you consider that a 1TB SSD retails for around $300, you're looking at potentially over $15,000 per drive. Interestingly, no pricing details have been released.

Features:

25 TB and 50 TB raw capacities

Planar MLC NAND

Dual-port SAS 2.x compliant interface

3.5-inch industry standard form factor

Up to 60,000/15,000 IOps (4 KB) reads/writes

Up to 500/350 MBps (256 KB) reads/writes

16W typical power consumption

