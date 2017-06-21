Virgin Mobile goes iPhone-only, offers year of unlimited service for $1

Virgin Mobile on Wednesday announced its new approach to the wireless industry: Go iPhone-only, offer a year's worth of service for $1, and perks from other Virgin companies.

Virgin Mobile's website already reflects the change. Pre-orders start today with shipments expected to start on June 27.

Virgin Mobile currently lists the iPhone 7, iPhone 7 Plus, iPhone 6S Plus, iPhone 6S, iPhone SE, and the iPhone 6 as part of the program.

The best deal of the bunch is for the iPhone SE, priced at $279 for the 32 GB model. Before taxes and fees, you could sign up for a year of service and purchase an iPhone for $280.

On the higher end of the spectrum, a 32GB iPhone 7 with a year of service will set you back $650 (before taxes).

As a Virgin Mobile subscriber, users will be enrolled in the company's new Inner Circle program. Inner Circle members will have the following perks:

A round-trip companion ticket to the United Kingdom on Virgin Atlantic

One night's stay at Virgin Hotels (buy two nights, third is free)

$170 savings on an introductory offer to Virgin Wines Club

Up to 20-percent off flights on Virgin America

20-percent off on the Virgin Sport San Francisco Festival of Fitness (Oct. 13-15)

Naturally, there's some fine print you need to know about. In particular, you'll need to port your phone number into Virgin Mobile in order to take advantage of the $1 promotion.

After the promotional service period ends, users can expect to pay $50 per month for unlimited talk, data, and text. Users who use over 23GB of data per month could experience slower service during peak times.