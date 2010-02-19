Vivienne Tam unveils high-fashion Butterfly earbuds with Monster

Another gadget with the illustrations of fashion designer Vivienne Tam has debuted. This time it's a pair of in-ear headphones made by Monster called "Butterfly."

Tam unveiled the stylish sound accessory at New York Fashion Week yesterday in accordance with the "Butterfly Lovers" theme of her spring 2010 collection.

Along from the colorful design, the earphones come with a special carrying case, multiple sizes of eartips and a cable slider and clip for adjustment.

Interested buyers could have bought them from Monster's online store for $199.95 (not including taxes or shipping), but it appears they're already sold out.

This isn't the first time that Tam has been tapped for her design talent on tech products. At New York Fashion Week last fall, the fashion designer and HP debuted a netbook together with a similar print.

While these Butterfly earbuds are gorgeous, $200 is a pretty steep asking price these days. Yes, they are made by Monster and probably have stunning sound quality, but it's still an accessory. If it were cheaper, I'd consider getting a pair for myself.