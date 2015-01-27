VMware delivers solid Q4

VMware's financial results were better than expected and CEO touts the company's product lineup.

VMware reported strong fourth quarter results that were better than expectations and highlighted the company's position in the data center.

The virtualization leader reported fourth quarter earnings of $326 million, or 75 cents a share, on revenue of $1.7 billion, up 15 percent from a year ago. Non-GAAP earnings for the quarter checked in at $1.08 a share.

Wall Street was expecting VMware to report fourth quarter earnings of $1.06 a share on revenue of $1.69 billion.

For 2014, VMware reported earnings of $886 million, or $2.04 a share, on revenue of $6.04 billion, up 16 percent from a year ago. The company ended the year with cash and equivalents of $7.08 billion. The company also said that it will buy back another $1 billion in shares through 2017. For 2014, 51.7 percent of VMware's revenue was international.

In a statement, VMware CEO Pat Gelsinger said the company remains in a good position and 2015 would feature the company's "strongest portfolio of products and services" in its history.

vmware-fourth-quarter-2014.png

