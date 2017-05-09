VMware expands Google Chromebook, Dell EMC integrations

VMware announced that it's expanding its partnership with Google with improved application accessibility on Chromebooks.

The virtualization giant said VMware Workspace One will enable one-click secure authentication and management of web, cloud and virtual applications for businesses using Chromebooks.

The integration expands on VMware's existing partnership with Google, which began in 2015 as a way to bring Windows access to Chromebooks. VMware said the latest integration is aimed at accelerating the adoption of Chromebooks in the enterprise without compromising usability and productivity at work.

"VMware has been working with Google since 2015 to offer secure Android devices and applications,most recently with advanced support for Android Enterprise," said Sumit Dhawan, SVP and GM of end-user computing at VMware. "This partnership shows our commitment to giving customers the flexibility to pick the device of their choice and enabling the delivery of any application on any device to end users."

In a separate announcement, VMware said that it's collaborating with Dell EMC to integrate VMware's AirWatch and Horizon with Dell's Client Command and Wyse thin client.

VMware says this is the first end-user computing product and technology integration between the two companies since Dell's acquisition of VMware closed in September 2016. VMware is pitching the integration as a way for businesses to leverage converged infrastructure to optimize workloads and utilize endpoint management to drive down costs.