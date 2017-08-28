VMWare releases AppDefense to protect enterprise virtual environments

VMWare has announced the launch of AppDefense, a new security solution designed to protect applications running on VMware vSphere-based virtualized and cloud environments.

On Monday, the Palo Alto, CA-based firm said AppDefense has been designed with data center endpoint security in mind.

The solution uses a "least privilege" model to make sure users connected to enterprise applications only have as much access as they need -- limiting the potential damage caused should an attacker compromise an account.

In addition, the solution is able to control application behavior, detect, and respond to attacks automatically which attempt to tamper with app behaviour.

"With AppDefense, VMware is moving the industry towards a new security model that's intrinsic, intent-based and application-focused," the company claims.

VMWare says that AppDefense leverages "intent-based security" by allowing systems to monitor the "intended state" of applications in the virtual or cloud environment by embedding components into vSphere.

By understanding the intended state of applications, the security solution can monitor, detect, and respond to unauthorized changes in app behaviour. AppDefense is protected by the hypervisor, and works with vSphere and VMware NSX to automatically respond to threats including enterprise account hijacking, data theft, and destruction.

The firm says that the new solution will give security teams more visibility and traction to work with application developers to keep enterprise systems as secure as possible.

VMware AppDefense is available now for users of VMware vSphere 6.5, or as a subscription of $500 annually.

See also: VMware beats Q1 expectations

In May, VMWare revealed plans to expand its data center, mobile, and cloud management footprint to the Internet of Things (IoT) with an IoT management suite focused on the control and management of smart applications.

Related coverage