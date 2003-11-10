VoIP: Big in Europe

12% of respondents reported that they integrate their voice and data traffic now, and an additional 33% plan to integrate it in the next two years. Furthermore, usage of IP PBXs has increased since the 2002 survey when 7.2% of respondents used a pure IP PBX while 7.8% used a hybrid IP PBX. The availability of cheaper bandwidth in local access connections, due to broadband rollout and declines in leased line prices, is one of the key drivers of European WAN managers' interest in new applications such as VoIP. Growth in the deployment of IP VPNs is also a major contributor: 53% of companies surveyed stated they used an IP VPN service, up from 30% the previous year.