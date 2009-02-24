WA Police pursues CIO

update The Western Australia Police is chasing down a new chief information officer to manage the department's annual IT budget of $200 million after a search last August failed to find a candidate.

The newly created position will oversee the department's Corporate Programs and Development portfolio, which has been headed up by acting portfolio director Tony O'Donoghue.

Should it fill the CIO role, O'Donoghue will fall back to his original role as assistant director within the information management division, will remain in the organisation, according to a spokesperson for WA Police.

WA Police were recently in discussions with the Public Sector Commissioner to have the role re-advertised today after beginning an initial hunt in August last year, they said.

Should the department fill the CIO role this time, they will oversee a budget of around $200 million, according to advertisements, and will oversee a mixed UNIX and Windows server environment.

The candidate would also take a lead role in negotiating the department's three major IT outsourcing contracts, due for replacement over the next year. WA Police have been gearing up to replace those contracts with a new approach to outsourcing.

WA Police's IT outsourcing contracts, which cover roughly 4,000 desktops, hardware, applications and network has been held by CSC under a three-year deal that was signed in 2004, with two one-year optional extensions.

WA Police also have a program of works submission with the WA Department of Treasuring and Finance for proposed investments over the next 10 years which, if approved, could see the new CIO heading up projects valued at $45 million per annum.

The CIO role will attract a base salary of $134,177 and would be a five-year appointment.