Washington state passes net neutrality law

Washington on Monday became the first US state to pass its own net neutrality rules, when Gov. Jay Inslee signed into law a bill that effectively reinstates (at the state level) the Obama-era rules wiped out by the Federal Communications Commission.

Back in December, President Donald Trump's FCC chairman, Ajit Pai, successfully led a vote in December to repeal rules that prohibited ISPs from selectively slowing down internet traffic to different sites.

Washington's new law, which should go into effect by Juen 6, bars ISPs from blocking legal content or applications, throttling traffic or implementing paid prioritization. It also requires ISPs to disclose information about their network management practices and performance.

"We've seen the power of an open internet," Inslee said during Monday's signing ceremony. "It's allowed the free flow of information and ideas in one of the greatest demonstrations of free speech in history."

Washington, he said, has "led the world in commercial airlines, we've led the world in software, and today we're leading the world in net neutrality."

It's up for debate as to whether states can enforce their own net neutrality laws, but several are trying. At least 25 other states have considered legislating their own net neutrality rules, as Washington has. Governors in a few other states have already signed executive orders to enforce net neutrality, while some municipalities are also taking action.

Meanwhile, attorneys general from around half the states (including Washington) have sued the FCC, attempting to get nationwide net neutrality rules reinstated. A number of private companies have also challenged the FCC's current stance in court. On Monday, Etsy, Foursquare, Kickstarter, Shutterstock, Automattic and Expa joined the legal battle.

