WaterField announces Air Porter: A bag optimized for the airline traveler

Image: WaterField Designs

With baggage fees, smaller overheads, and less available legroom, airline travel today is not an enjoyable experience for most. WaterField Designs hopes to make things better.

I've taken a couple of short business trips over the past month and the WaterField Bolt Backpack served as my primary carry on. While it performed well, WaterField just announced a new bag that was developed for an optimal airline experience.

The new Air Porter and Air Caddy combination was designed in collaboration with customers and frequent fliers. It is designed to make your TSA security check more efficient while also standing upright under your seat so you get more legroom. I am constantly battling legroom with my bag on flights and think this feature may be a major selling point for taller travelers.

According to the press release, travel friendly features include:

Slim and stands upright under airline seat leaving ample legroom

Dual main compartments keep tech and personal items separated

Waterproof exterior zippers and water-resistant lining help block the elements

Zippered pocket under front leather flap grants quick-but-secure access

Leather flap closes with magnets at two settings allowing front pocket to be fully or partly packed and remain secured

TSA-friendly laptop-sleeve compartment opens flat; dual handles facilitate quick grab after TSA screening

Padded laptop sleeve with corner cut-outs permits laptop charging while inside case

Water-bottle/umbrella pockets snap closed when not use in keeping bag svelte

Interior key fob stores home keys for easy recovery after a long return flight

Air Caddy holds in-flight necessities and is sized to fit into airline-seat pockets

The Air Caddy companion bag is a great idea that gives you the option to put the Air Porter in the overhead and get access to your headphones, chargers, and small snacks while in your seat.

The Air Porter will be available in early September for $359 in black ballistic nylon with oil-tanned, full-grain black leather and in tan waxed canvas with naturally-tanned, distressed, full-grain grizzly leather. The Air Caddy sells for $59 and is available in black ballistic nylon or tan waxed canvas.