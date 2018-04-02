Google's Waymo, Honda to partner on self-driving delivery vehicle

Google-unit Waymo is set to strike a deal with Honda that would put its self-driving technology in a new delivery-focused product made by the Japan-based automaker. Waymo CEO John Krafcik told Bloomberg not to expect the new offering/service to take the form of a "traditional car driven on roads".

A delivery offering from Waymo, who envisions a self-driving future for all, makes sense. A deal hasn't officially been completed or announced by Waymo or Honda. It's not clear if Google is envisioning a Waymo-Honda product as a delivery mechanism for people, goods, or maybe both.

Google could build a Waymo car with Honda from scratch. (File photo)

Bloomberg reports:

The Honda model may move people and goods, Krafcik hinted; it might be smaller than a truck and could come without a steering wheel or brakes. A Honda spokesman said the companies are "continuing to explore" the relationship.

Waymo and Honda previously acknowledged deal talks in 2016. However, almost two years later the two haven't made a partnership official.

A deal with Honda will make for a third auto partner for Waymo, who previously inked deals with Fiat Chrysler and Jaguar. There's no word when we may see the first Waymo-Honda offering.

Krafcik hinted to Bloomberg the Honda product could be made with Waymo influence from beginning to end, rather than Waymo modifying existing cars on the market with its self-driving sensors and tech.

Earlier this year, Waymo ordered thousands of new Chrysler Pacifica minivans, hoping to launch a driverless ride-hailing service sometime this year.

PREVIOUS AND RELATED COVERAGE

Toyota looks to bring Uber's autonomous driving tech to minivans

Uber and Toyota are in talks to use the ride-hailing service's self-driving technologies in a Toyota minivan model.

Arizona governor halts Uber self-driving cars after fatal crash

Park it: Following a deadly incident with a self-driving Uber, Arizona's governor is suspending Uber's autonomous driving tests in the state.

Google spinoff Waymo's 360-degree video: See what it's like to be a self-driving car

Waymo releases video to assure people its autonomous-vehicle technology is safe.

Uber settles Waymo lawsuit over stolen trade secrets

Uber will pay Waymo $245 million in cash, equal to a .34 percent equity stake at the raid-hailing firm's recent $72 billion valuation.