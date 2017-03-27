Waze Carpool to launch in Brazil

Traffic and navigation app Waze will be launching its ride-sharing product in Brazil, parent company Google announced last week.

The exact launch date for Waze Carpool in the country is yet to be confirmed, but it is expected that the service will be up and running by September.

"Brazil has revealed itself to be a lab and gateway to innovative products and resources, so it has been chosen to be the next country to offer Waze Carpool," said Di-Ann Eisnor, Waze's growth director, at a Google event in São Paulo.

Waze Carpool connects drivers and passengers from the same local user network with similar routes by analyzing their home and work addresses.

According to Waze, Brazil is its second largest market and that the ride-sharing tool will help locals save money and time and reduce the number of vehicles on the road.

"Brazilian Wazers are helping us to make the browsing experience safer and to further improve urban mobility," the company said in a statement. "Cities play a key role in this change, becoming a testing ground for solutions being replicated elsewhere."

