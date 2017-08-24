Half-price Note 8? Yes, if you owned a Note 7 -- or any of these smartphones

The Samsung Galaxy Note 8 is the most expensive smartphone to launch, at a price of $930 to $960 (excluding Lamborghini's $2,450 phone).

Loyal Note users who purchased the Note 7 last year were asked to return that device twice. As a way to thank those owners, Samsung set up the Note 7 loyalty promotion that will cut the price of the Note 8 nearly in half.

If you choose to trade in one of the following smartphones, in good condition with normal wear and tear, that is factory reset, has a working display, and is not blacklisted, then Samsung will apply a $425 credit to your Note 8 purchase:

Galaxy Note 5

Galaxy S7 or S7 Edge

Galaxy S5, S6, S6 Edge, or S6 Edge+

Apple iPhone 7 or 7 Plus

Apple iPhone SE, 5, 5S, 6, 6 Plus, 6S, or 6S Plus

Google Pixel or Pixel XL

LG G4, G5, G6, or V20

You cannot take advantage of carrier promotional pricing and must order your new Note 8 directly from the Samsung website. You have 15 days to return your trade-in device after your new Note 8 arrives and it must meet the eligibility requirements.

If your trade-in device is not in good condition, then Samsung may value it at just $25 and charge you the difference in value that you were credited when you purchased the Note 8.

I pre-ordered my Note 8 using T-Mobile Jump on Demand program last night, but may have to look around to see if I have an eligible device and just may take advantage of this Note 7 loyalty offer myself.