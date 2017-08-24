Half-price Note 8? Yes, if you owned a Note 7 -- or any of these smartphones

The Samsung Galaxy Note 8 is the most expensive smartphone today. In order to reward loyal Note 7 owners who had to return their devices last year, Samsung is offering a compelling upgrade program.

By for Smartphones and Cell Phones | | Topic: Hardware

The Samsung Galaxy Note 8 is the most expensive smartphone to launch, at a price of $930 to $960 (excluding Lamborghini's $2,450 phone).

Galaxy Note 8

Loyal Note users who purchased the Note 7 last year were asked to return that device twice. As a way to thank those owners, Samsung set up the Note 7 loyalty promotion that will cut the price of the Note 8 nearly in half.

If you choose to trade in one of the following smartphones, in good condition with normal wear and tear, that is factory reset, has a working display, and is not blacklisted, then Samsung will apply a $425 credit to your Note 8 purchase:

  • Galaxy Note 5
  • Galaxy S7 or S7 Edge
  • Galaxy S5, S6, S6 Edge, or S6 Edge+
  • Apple iPhone 7 or 7 Plus
  • Apple iPhone SE, 5, 5S, 6, 6 Plus, 6S, or 6S Plus
  • Google Pixel or Pixel XL
  • LG G4, G5, G6, or V20

You cannot take advantage of carrier promotional pricing and must order your new Note 8 directly from the Samsung website. You have 15 days to return your trade-in device after your new Note 8 arrives and it must meet the eligibility requirements.

If your trade-in device is not in good condition, then Samsung may value it at just $25 and charge you the difference in value that you were credited when you purchased the Note 8.

I pre-ordered my Note 8 using T-Mobile Jump on Demand program last night, but may have to look around to see if I have an eligible device and just may take advantage of this Note 7 loyalty offer myself.

Add Your Comment
Add Your Comment

Related Stories

Newsletters

You have been successfully signed up. To sign up for more newsletters or to manage your account, visit the Newsletter Subscription Center.
See All
See All