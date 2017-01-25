Western Digital delivers strong quarter on enterprise demand

Western Digital reported a better-than-expected fiscal second quarter amid strong enterprise and solid state demand.

The company reported second quarter earnings of $235 million, or 80 cents a share, on revenue of $4.9 billion. Non-GAAP earnings for the second quarter were $2.30 a share, well ahead of the $2.12 a share expected.

Western Digital has bulked up via acquisition with the purchases of HGST and SanDisk. The company this year has moved to integrate its product line and expand its wallet share.

Western Digital's data center unit adds to scale-out storage portfolio

Seagate also reported a solid quarter on Tuesday and credited demand for storage used in cloud data centers. Seagate reported second quarter earnings of $297 million, or $1 a share, on revenue of $2.9 billion.

Here's a look at Western Digital's quarter.