​Western Digital taps Dell EMC exec Bullinger to lead data center unit

Western Digital appointed Phil Bullinger as head of its data center systems division. Bullinger was a general manager at Dell EMC in charge of its Isilon storage business.

Bullinger's remit is to accelerate Western Digital's efforts to grow its disk, flash and hybrid storage systems in the enterprise. Western Digital has acquired HGST and SanDisk to build out the group.

According to Western Digital, Bullinger will report to operating chief Mike Cordano. Dave Tang, who led the data center unit, is now senior vice president of marketing at Western Digital.

Bullinger is a storage veteran and before coming to Dell EMC he was in charge of SAN/NAS storage at Oracle and executive vice president for LSI's Engenio Storage Group.

