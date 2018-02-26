Western Digital unveils world's fastest UHS-I flash memory card

Video: Why MWC is all business now

Western Digital has boosted the performance of its SanDisk Extreme UHS-I microSD card line up with a new 400GB SanDisk Extreme UHS-I microSDXCT card, the world's fastest UHS-I flash memory card.

The card, unveiled at MWC 2018, offers read speeds of up to 160MB/s, write speeds of up to 90MB/s, and the card conforms to the Application Performance Class 2 (A2) specification, which demands a minimum random read speeds of 4,000IOPS, a minimum random write of 2,000IOPS, and a minimum sustained read speed of 10MB/s in order to facilitate fast application launching.

As is the case with other SanDisk Extreme cards, this new addition is shockproof, waterproof, X-ray-proof, and good to for a wide range of temperatures (operating temperatures between -13ºF to 185ºF/-25ºC to 85ºC, and storage temperatures between -40ºF to 185ºF/-40ºC to 85ºC.

The 400GB SanDisk Extreme UHS-I microSDXCT card is aimed at the Android smartphone market, as well as the ever-growing action camera and drone markets.

To protect against data loss, the card also gives the owner a copy of RescuePRO Deluxe data recovery software.

Western Digital is also using MWC 2018 to demonstrate PCIe-enabled cards, which the company is calling "the future of flash memory card technology." A single-lane of the PCIe Gen 3.0 standard offers speeds of up to 985MB/s, performance that will revolutionize high-resolution content applications such as super-slow-motion video, RAW continuous burst mode and 8K video capture and playback.

The company also unveiled two new NVMe 3D NAND SSDs -- the PC SN720, available in M.2 2280, 2242, and 2230 form factors and capacities of 128GB to 512GB, and PC SN520, which is available in the M.2 2280 form factor and capacities between 256GB and 1TB - both of which feature nCache 3.0 architecture aimed specifically at delivering performance and endurance.

"With this new vertically integrated SSD platform, we are able to optimize the architecture to our NAND for low latency and power efficiency, and most important, for the growing range of applications benefiting from NVMe," said Eyal Bek, Senior Director of Client SSD, Devices Business Unit, Western Digital. "The scalable architecture supports a range of capacity and performance points, while streamlining system qualification to improve time-to-market for our customers."

