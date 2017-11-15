What does the future of work look like? The Lazada story

Since Lazada entered the market in March 2012, the company has quickly grown within Southeast Asia. Lazada has spread out over multiple offices with a large range of stakeholders across different levels.

Despite its "start-up" culture, the company needed to find a solution that brought all offices together as a united organisation. Lazada also had to empower employees to express their ideas, progress, engagement and drive further transformation.

Watch this video to find out how Lazada has built its digital workforce that works as one team across multiple offices across Southeast Asia.