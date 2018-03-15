​What is Hyperloop? Everything you need to know about the future of transport

What is Hyperloop?

Special feature Special report: Tech and the future of transportation (free PDF) This ebook, based on a special feature from ZDNet and TechRepublic, looks at emerging autonomous transport technologies and how they will affect society and the future of business. Read More

Hyperloop is a new form of ground transport currently in development by a number of companies, which could see passengers travelling at 700 miles an hour in floating pods within low-pressure tubes.

What makes Hyperloop different?

There are two big differences between Hyperloop and tradition rail. The pods carrying passengers travel through tubes or tunnels from which most of the air has been removed to reduce friction. This should allow the pods to travel at up to 750 miles per hour.

Rather than using wheels like a train or car, the pods are designed to float on air skis, using the same basic idea as an air hockey table, or use magnetic levitation to reduce friction. A number of different companies are working to turn the idea into a functioning commercial system.

What are the benefits of Hyperloop?

Supporters argue that Hyperloop could be cheaper and faster than trains and car travel, and cheaper and less polluting than air travel. They claim that it is quicker and cheaper to build than traditional high-speed rail; as such, Hyperloop could take the pressure off gridlocked roads, making travel between cities easier and potentially unlocking major economic benefits as a result.

When are the first Hyperloops going to be available?

Hyperloop technology is still in development even though the basic concept has been around for many years. At the moment, the earliest any Hyperloop is likely to be up and running is 2021.

Video: What is Hyperloop? The game-changing transport tech explained



Where will Hyperloop services run?

It's still not clear where Hyperloops will actually be established but a number of companies have sketched out routes in the US, Europe, and elsewhere. Potential routes include New York to Washington DC, Pune to Mumbai, Kansas City to St Louis, Bratislava to Brno, Vijaywada and Amaravati, and many more.

What is the history of Hyperloop?

The idea of using low pressure or vacuum tubes as part of a transport system has a long heritage. The Crystal Palace pneumatic railway used air pressure to push a wagon uphill (and a vacuum to drag it back down) way back in Victorian south London in 1864. Similar systems using pneumatic tubes to send mail and packages between buildings have been in use since the late nineteenth century, and can still be seen in supermarkets and banks to move money around today.

One clear predecessor of the Hyperloop is the 'vactrain' concept developed by Robert Goddard early in the twentieth century; since then, many similar ideas have been proposed without much success.

However, it is entrepreneur Elon Musk who really reignited interest in the concept with his 'Hyperloop Alpha' paper in August 2013, which set out how a modern system would work -- and how much it would cost.

What is Hyperloop Alpha?

Musk outlined his vision of what Hyperloop would look like in his Hyperloop Alpha paper. He set out the case for a service running between Los Angeles and San Francisco, which would be cheaper and faster than a proposed high-speed rail link, arguing that his Hyperloop could be safer, faster, more affordable, weather-proof, self-powering -- and less disruptive to people living along the route.

Musk said that a Hyperloop service could be the answer to travel between cities less than about 1500 km or 900 miles apart: beyond that, supersonic air travel would be more efficient, he said.

"Short of figuring out real teleportation, which would of course be awesome (someone please do this), the only option for super fast travel is to build a tube over or under the ground that contains a special environment," Musk wrote.

How does a Hyperloop tube work?

The basic idea of Hyperloop as envisioned by Musk is that the passenger pods or capsules travel through a tube, either above or below ground. To reduce friction, most -- but not all -- of the air is removed from the tubes by pumps.

Overcoming air resistance is one of the biggest uses of energy in high speed travel. Airliners climb to high altitudes to travel through less dense air; in order to create a similar effect at ground level, Hyperloop encloses the capsules in a reduced-pressure tube, effectively allowing the trains to travel at airplane speeds but on the ground.

In Musk's model, the pressure of air inside the Hyperloop tube is about one-sixth the pressure of the atmosphere on Mars (a notable comparison as Mars is another of Musk's interests). This means an operating pressure of 100 pascals, which reduces the drag force of the air by 1,000 times relative to sea level conditions, and would be equivalent to flying above 150,000 feet altitude.

How do Hyperloop capsules work?

The Hyperloop capsules in Musk's model float above the tube's surface on a set of 28 air-bearing skis, similar to the way that the puck floats just above the table on an air hockey game. One major difference is that it is the pod, not the track, that generates the air cushion in order to keep the tube as simple and cheap as possible. Other versions of Hyperloop use magnetic levitation rather than air skis to keep the passenger pods off the tracks.

The pod would get its initial velocity from an external linear electric motor, which would accelerate it to 'high subsonic velocity' and then give it a boost every 70 miles or so; in between, the pod would coast along in near vacuum. Each capsule could carry 28 passengers plus some luggage; another version of the pods could carry cargo and vehicles.

How would Hyperloop be powered?

The pods will get their velocity from an external linear electric motor comes in; effectively a round induction motor (like the one in the Tesla Model S) rolled flat. Under Musk's model, the Hyperloop would be powered by solar panels placed on the top of the tube which would allow it to generate more energy than it needed for operation.

How is Hyperloop different from high-speed trains?

Supporters argue that Hyperloop is significantly better than high-speed rail. It is lower cost and more energy efficient because, among other things, the track doesn't need to provide power to the pods continuously and, because the pods can leave every 30 seconds, it's more like an on-demand service. It's also potentially two or three times faster than even high-speed rail (and ten times the speed of regular rail services).

How much would a Hyperloop cost to build?

For the LA to San Francisco Hyperloop that Musk envisaged, he came up with a price tag of under $6bn. Musk envisioned an LA to San Francisco journey time of half an hour with pod departures every 30 seconds, with each carrying 28 passengers.

Spreading this capital cost over 20 years and adding operational costs, Musk came up with a $20 plus operating costs for a one-way ticket on the passenger Hyperloop.

Image: SpaceX

Most of the cost of the system is in building the tube network: the overall cost of the tube, pillars, vacuum pumps, and stations was calculated at just over $4bn for the passenger version of Hyperloop ($7bn for a slightly larger version that could also take freight). The cost of the capsules was put at around $1.35m a piece; with 40 needed for the service the cost of these is around $54m (or £70m for a mix of passenger and cargo capsules). That's less than nine percent of the cost of the proposed passenger only high-speed rail system.

What will it feel like to travel in a Hyperloop?

Critics of Hyperloop have warned that travelling in the tube might be an uncomfortable experience, with nausea-inducing acceleration. However, Virgin Hyperloop One says that a journey via Hyperloop will feel about the same as riding in an elevator or a passenger plane.

Image: Virgin Hyperloop One



"Although Hyperloop will be fast, the systems we are building will accelerate with the same tolerable G forces as that of taking off in a Boeing 747," it said. Acceleration and deceleration will be gradual, it added, with no G forces and turbulence.

Travelling in a concrete pipe in a windowless pod means there isn't going to be much to look at; Musk's original vision said that "beautiful landscape will be displayed in the cabin" and each passenger will have access their own personal entertainment system.

Image: Hyperloop Transportation Technologies





How much will Hyperloop tickets cost?

Musk's LA to San Francisco version offered tickets at just $20 but Virgin Hyperloop One is more vague on its plans: "Difficult to say as it will depend greatly on the route, but the goal is to make it affordable for everyone," it said. Hyperloop Transportation Technologies (HTT) said it expects "a profitable system with low ticket price projections".

Will Hyperloop be a success?

This is the huge and, as yet, unanswered question of Hyperloop. The concept has been around for a long time but until now the technology has been lacking. However, the technology may have just caught up with the concept now. There are well-funded companies racing to be the first to deliver a working service but despite the optimistic timescales these projects are still very much in the pilot and experimental stages; the BBC recently ran a Hyperloop story with the headline 'Future or fantasy?'.

Critics argue that lots of pods will be required to achieve the same passenger numbers as more traditional rail which uses much bigger carriages. And there are many engineering hurdles to overcome, like building the tubes and finding energy and cost efficient ways to keep them operating at low pressure. Moving from a successful test to a full commercial deployment is a big jump, and passenger trials are still to come, too.

Can Hyperloop make a profit?

The companies building Hyperloop services argue that they are significantly cheaper to build that high-speed rail services. Musk's Hyperloop Alpha paper claimed his LA to San Francisco route could be built for one-tenth of the price of a high-speed rail alternative. Other companies have said their services could be one-third to half the price of rail services and much faster. Being cheaper to build should mean these services can become profitable quickly. However, how these services will be funded in the first place is not clear; many of the feasibility studies under way are looking at how these services can be financed, likely through a combination of public and private investment.

How is Hyperloop like Linux?

Rather than keeping the Hyperloop to himself, Musk threw the idea open to anyone who wanted to develop it, comparing it to the Linux operating system: an open source design built by a community of developers in order to bring Hyperloop from concept to reality.

Indeed, in his Hyperloop Alpha paper Musk noted that a number of areas still remained to be resolved including the control mechanism for Hyperloop capsules; station designs with loading and unloading of both passenger and passenger-plus-vehicle versions of the Hyperloop capsules; comparisons of Hyperloop with more conventional magnetic levitation systems; and testing to demonstrate the physics of Hyperloop.

Who is building Hyperloop services?

Despite doing much to lay the groundwork for Hyperloop services, Musk initially said he was too busy to develop his own service. There are now a number of companies working to turn the idea into reality, including startups and others that have been working on the idea for some time already. Among them are Virgin Hyperloop One, HTT, TransPod, Arrivo and more. Each is developing a slightly different set of technologies but the fundamental underlying idea remains the same.

Is Elon Musk building a Hyperloop service?

Despite saying he was too busy, it looks like Musk remains intrigued by the idea of Hyperloop: last year he said that he had received 'verbal approval' for a New York to Philadelphia to Baltimore to Washington DC Hyperloop, which would cut the New York to Washington DC travel time to just 29 minutes. "Still a lot of work needed to receive formal approval, but am optimistic that will occur rapidly," he added.

In February, the Washington Post reported that Musk's Boring Company had received a permit for some preparatory and excavation work in New York.

In October 2017, Maryland's Department of Transportation also gave conditional approval to the construction of a Boring Company tunnel from Baltimore to Washington, allowing it to dig under state roads.

What is the Boring Company?

Musk set up the Boring Company which aims to make it easier and faster to dig the tunnels under and between cities that would make Hyperloop projects viable. Tunnels can cost as much as $1bn a mile to dig; the Boring Company wants to dig tunnels at one-tenth of the price. The company says it can do this by digging smaller tunnels, making faster and more efficient digging machines, and replacing diesel-powered machines with electric ones.

Image: The Boring Company

As well as building more efficient digging machines, the Boring Company also offered a line of caps and more unusually flame throwers, both of which sold out rapidly.

What is Loop?

The Boring Company hopes that one use for these tunnels, as well as Hyperloops, will be Loop. This is a high-speed underground public transportation system which sees passengers carried on autonomous electric 'skates' travelling at 125 to 150 miles per hour. Electric skates will carry between eight and 16 passengers or a single passenger vehicle. Passengers (and vehicles) would enter the pods at street level and then elevators would drop them down to the level of the Loop to continue the journey underground, bypassing street traffic (with pedestrians and cyclists getting priority over cars).

The company is currently working on an initial test tunnel in Hawthorne (near the SpaceX and Boring Company HQ) and has submitted plans for a 6.5 mile proof-of-process tunnel which would run within the City of Los Angeles and Culver City.

The company said that unlike a subway, there is no practical upper limit to the number of stations that can be built along the tunnel route, as stations can be as small as a single parking space because the service is accessed via lifts.

Each Loop 'station' is made up of a bank of elevators to transport the skates to and from ground level. "Since stations require such a small footprint, they can be easily integrated in busy city-centers, residential communities, or any location along the tunnel route that can accommodate a single parking space," the company said. It has published a map showing a potential set of routes for the service.

What is the 2018 Hyperloop Pod Competition?

Musk's SpaceX has its own Hyperloop test track at its headquarters in Hawthorne, California -- about one mile long and with a six-foot outer diameter.

In order to accelerate the development of functional prototypes and encourage student innovation, SpaceX announced the Hyperloop Pod Competition in 2015, which challenges university teams to design and build the best transport Pod. The third instalment: the 2018 Hyperloop Pod Competition takes place in July this year, with a focus on a single criterion maximum speed for a self-propelled pod on the test track or as the competition puts it: "Fastest time without crashing wins!"

What is Virgin Hyperloop One?

Virgin Hyperloop One is one of the leading contenders attempting to create a commercially viable Hyperloop system. It was founded in June 2014 and has over 300 staff, and has raised $295m with the aim of building an operational system by 2021.

Image: Virgin Hyperloop One

In February, the company announced plans for the Indian state of Maharashtra to build a hyperloop between Pune and Mumbai beginning with an operational demonstration track. The project will start with a six-month feasibility study looking at the route, environmental impact, the economic and commercial aspects of the route, the regulatory framework, and cost and funding model recommendations.

Assuming all goes well, an operational demonstration track will be built between two points on the route two to three years from the signing of the agreement and serve as a platform for testing. The company said the construction of the full Pune-Mumbai route -- a 25-minute journey -- would take place in five to seven years. Virgin Hyperloop One said the high-capacity passenger and cargo hyperloop route eventually will support 150 million passenger trips annually.

"I believe Virgin Hyperloop One could have the same impact upon India in the 21st century as trains did in the 20th century," said Sir Richard Branson.

The company is also working on a feasibility study into a Hyperloop route linking Kansas City, Columbia, and St Louis running along the I-70 in Missouri, looking at high-level cost estimate and funding model recommendations.

The company has a 500 meter-long DevLoop, which has a diameter of 3.3m is located 30 minutes from Las Vegas in the Nevada desert. In December, the company said it had completed its third phase of testing achieving test speeds of 387 kilometers per hour.

"The tests were conducted in a tube depressurized down to the equivalent air pressure experienced at 200,000 feet above sea level. A Virgin Hyperloop One pod quickly lifts above the track using magnetic levitation and glides at airline speeds for long distances due to ultra-low aerodynamic drag," the company said.

It has identified 11 potential routes in the US, from the short -- a Boston-Somerset-Providence route of just 64 miles -- to the epic -- the Cheyenne-Houston route which would run 1,152 miles across four states, potentially reducing to 1 hour and 45 minutes a journey that currently takes 17 hours by car or truck. The company has also identified nine routes across Europe potentially connecting over 75 million people in 44 cities, spanning 5,000 kilometers. It has also signed a deal with DP World, the third largest port and terminals operator in the world to explore the options to build a Hyperloop in Dubai.

What is Hyperloop Transportation Technologies?

Founded in 2013, Hyperloop Transport Technologies in another company looking to turn Hyperloop into reality, with a team of 800 engineers, headquartered in Los Angeles. It wants to build a transport system built on a passive magnetic levitation system and says its 30m capsules will be able to carry 28 to 40 passengers and travel at a maximum speed of 1,223 kilometers per hour, moving 164,000 passengers a day on one line at full efficiency. The company points to reinsurance company Munich RE deeming its system to be "feasible and insurable" as a reflection of its progress so far.

In September, HTT said it has signed a memorandum of understanding with the Andhra Pradesh Economic Development Board to build a Hyperloop between the city centers of Vijaywada and Amaravati, potentially turning a trip of more than one hour into a six-minute ride. The project will use a public private partnership with funding primarily from private investors and starts with a six-month feasibility study. The company is also working on the development of a route from Bratislava, Slovakia to Brno, Czech Republic, and a route connecting Abu Dhabi to Al Ain, under the patronage of HH Sheikh Falah Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, among others.

Who else is building Hyperloop services?

Transpod is another contender, and recently released a study which predicted that a TransPod Hyperloop system would cost 30 percent less than high-speed rail line in Europe -- and be more efficient for passengers and freight, at more than three times the speed. It also said a Hyperloop will cost 50 percent less and travel four times faster than high-speed rail between Toronto and Windsor in Canada, and has plans to build a test track in France. In November 2016, TransPod announced the closing of a first $15m round of funding from Angelo Investments. Other companies looking to build Hyperloop style systems include ET3 and Arrivo.

What's next for Hyperloop?

The next stage is for Hyperloop to move beyond the initial test phase and to start longer distance trials of the technology and, even more importantly, testing the service with passengers. Another challenge will be to find commercial models that work around the world. Only when all this is done will it become clear whether Hyperloop can finally become a success.

Additional resources