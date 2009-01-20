What should be top of President Obama's tech initiatives?

President Barack Obama's administration comes to power with a large number of expectations from many sectors of society and industries. It is a testament to his victory that he has been able to become a beacon of change to so many.

One key industry expecting change is Silicon Valley and the business of technology and innovation. There is a lot that President Obama's administration could do to for this sector and it is a sector that could potentially help lift this economy out of the doldrums: innovation has always been an engine of change.

Silicon Valley and the Bay Area has an incredibly diverse economy and it has a major role to play in the future of this country and beyond. It has a unique combination of two great universities, a massive venture capital pool, and a workforce drawn from the world's best. And SIlicon Valley does its best work during times of downturn, all of its "next big things" emerge from its bust cycles.

Silicon Valley and its industries of technology and innovation haven't asked for a bailout, but they could benefit from the right policies and initiatives.

President Obama has promised to appoint the nation's first CTO. What should be top of their agenda?

Promoting WiMAX would please Intel and a few others. Or should tech policies focus on educating a 21st century entrerpreneurial workforce?