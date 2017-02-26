What you need to know about Motorola's Moto G5 lineup

Motorola

Motorola's Moto G line of phones have a reputation for being some of the best low-end phones money can buy. In many ways, Motorola has set the expectation for inexpensive phones with each release.

On February 26, Motorola unveiled a pair of fifth-generation Moto G smartphones: The Moto G5 and Moto G5 Plus.

Ditching the old plastic housing, both Moto G5 models feature a new look, complete with a metal housing.

The Moto G5 will launch in various global markets, with specifications and pricing based on location.

The Moto G5 Plus is the only model set for release in the US, with pricing starting at $229 for the unlocked, contract-free phone. Both models will launch in March.

Below is a rundown of the specs for each model.

Moto G5 Moto G5 Plus Size 144.3 x 74 x 9.5 mm 150.2 x 74 x 7.7 mm Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 processor Software Android 7.0 Nougat with Moto Display, Moto Actions Android 7.0 Nougat with Moto Display, Moto Actions Display 5-inch Full HD (1920x1080) 5.2-inch Full HD (1920x1080) Storage 16 GB, 32 GB (depends on region) microSD support up to 128GB 32 GB, 64 GB, microSD support up to 128GB Memory 2 GB or 3 GB (depends on region) 2 GB or 4 GB Rear camera 13-megapixel with phase detection autofocus, f2.0 aperture 12-megapixel with dual autofocus pixels, f1.7 aperture Front camera 5-megapixel 5-megapixel Video 1080p Full HD, 30 fps 4K Ultra HD, 30fps Battery 2,800 milliamp-hour with rapid charge 3,000 milliamp-hour with TurboPower charging Connectivity Bluetooth 4.2, 802.11 a/b/g/n (2.4 GHz + 5 GHz), Micro USB, 3.5mm headphone jack Bluetooth 4.2, 802.11 a/b/g/n (2.4 GHz + 5 GHz), Micro USB, 3.5mm headphone jack Fingerprint Under home button Under home button

Motorola

One feature notably missing from either device is the inclusion of NFC for use with Android Pay.

An increase in specs from last year's Moto G4 are expected, but the new premium design really adds to the appeal of the Moto G5. Previous Moto G-series phones looked and felt the part of an inexpensive phone.

Motorola conducted a survey in nine different countries to figure out just what it is people expect from a smartphone. The results aren't terribly surprising, yet they offer insight into Motorola's approach to the G5 lineup.

For example, 48 percent of the people who took the survey indicated they prefer metal housing over plastic. As for battery life, 76 percent of people are willing to pay more for a phone with exceptional battery life, while two-thirds of responses indicate a willingness to pay more for a phone with a better camera.

Motorola has published a fancy infographic of the survey results in its entirety, which you can view on the Moto blog.

Who is the most profitable smartphone maker?