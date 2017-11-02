What's new in Microsoft's Windows 10 IoT Fall Creators Update release

Windows 10 isn't just for PCs. It's also available on other Microsoft device types, including Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

Credit: Microsoft

On November 2, Microsoft officials detailed some of the features that are part of the latest Windows 10 IoT release, known as Windows 10 IoT Fall Creators Update. (Microsoft made the Fall Creators Update release of Windows 10 IoT available starting October 17.)

As is the case on other device types, Microsoft's addition of thousands of new application programming interfaces (APIs), making the Universal Windows Platform (UWP) support .NET Standard 2.0, makes it easier for .NET developers to port their code and libraries to Windows 10 IoT devices.

Microsoft also improved ink support on Windows 10 IoT Core and expanded Assigned Access support to allow running multiple UWP and Win32 apps in a locked-down/single-purpose device type, like kiosks. Microsoft also enabled Emergency Management Services on Windows 10 IoT Core with the Fall Creators Update release; enabled user mode bus access on Windows 10 IoT Enterprise; and extended support for controlling customer-facing 2X20 line displays on devices like point-of-sale (POS) terminals.

There are also a few features that are still in preview in the Windows 10 IoT Fall Creators Update release. Hosting Nano Server containers at the edge on 64-bit editions of Windows 10 IoT Core and Enterprise is one such feature. And support for Windows Device Health Attestation for leveraging a trusted service to verify a device's health state is another.

Microsoft also is working to simplify integration between Windows 10 IoT and Azure IoT, officials said. Azure IoT Edge on Windows 10 IoT, which is in preview, allows orchestration between cloud and edge devices. The Azure IoT Hub Device Provisioning Service also is in preview.