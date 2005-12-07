When 2.0: Video chats on calendaring and events

I blogged at When 2.0 on Chandler, calendaring interoperability and sharing and Google's calendar. Other coverage: Oren Sreebny has the play-by-play, also coverage from Rob Hof, Ramesh Jain,, Mike Langberg, Stefanie Olsen and Dave Needle.

We have a few video clips from the event. Here's a clip from a panel with Esther Dyson discussing notions of time and calendaring with Open Source Application Foundation Chair Mitch Kapor; TimeBridge CEO Yori Nelken; Microsoft CTO Ray Ozzie; and Raymie Stata, Yahoo's Chief Architect of Search and Marketplace. My blog coverage of this panel, here.



We also shot some video chats with Ray Ozzie and Mitch Kapor (right). The OSAF's Kapor talks with Charlie Cooper about Chandler, the open source personal information management application, which he says could follow in the footsteps of Firefox.

Ozzie talks about bringing a two-way version of RSS with Simple Sharing Extensions to calendaring. He also talks with Charlie Cooper about his paper habits, which the man who led the development of Lotus Notes and Groove finds hard to break.