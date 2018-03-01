Which brands are most successful with everyday influencers?

Big data analytics and creative thinking are key for a successful digital marketing strategy

Brands that understand who their everyday influencers are, and what topics drive them, tend to be more successful in engaging the audience about their products -- and it shows.

Social media listening platform Engagement Labs has released its latest edition of its TotalSocial brand awards.

The report names the most successful brands who use everyday, or micro-influencers to engage their audience.

These influencers frequently give recommendations and maintain large online and offline, face to face social networks.

Engagement Labs analyzed over 500 US consumer brands throughout 2017.

It selected winners based on the extent to which influencers represented a large proportion of those people who talk about and recommend the brands offline and online.

Its TotalSocial data measures four drivers of brand performance: influence, sentiment, brand sharing, and volume. The brands that were most successful with everyday influencers are those with the highest online and offline influence scores in 2017.

The awards show that Ferrari and Regions Bank earned top distinction as the brands most successful with everyday influencers.

Engagement Labs

Ferrari earned its place amongst the winning brands as it unveiled a new convertible with a top speed of 199 mph. Offline consumer conversations among influencers, accelerated Ferrari into first place in this category.

Regions Bank engaged with key influencers online, tapping into conversations. Its Twitter "#PiggyPoetry" campaign throughout 2017 resulted in consumers posting tweets praising the bank's customer service.

CVS was named as the number two brand with the most influencers among the people talking about the brand online.

For the last several years, the brand has focused on health in its marketing, which consumers have embraced. In January, it announced it would stop airbrushing photos used for the beauty brands it sells in its stores.

In third position Puma tapped into consumer conversations with its celebrity brand ambassador program, partnering with celebrities that are current, trendy and already have huge followings.

In 2017, sales increased 15 percent leading to a whopping 92 percent gain in income proving that engaging influencers works.

Ed Keller, CEO of Engagement Labs said: "Everyday influencers are also the nation's most trusted consumers, and their words carry considerable weight in their large social networks."

