Why CIOs have bigger IT budgets for 2018, and what they're buying

You can tell a lot about a company's values and its priorities by the way it spends its money. Each October on ZDNet we do a special report on how business leaders are planning to spend their tech budgets for the year ahead.

In our survey of 2018 plans, we found that nearly two-thirds of decision makers are increasing their technology budgets in 2018, and almost a quarter of them are boosting their tech spend by 10% or more. Both numbers slightly higher than the results from our 2017 survey.

Among the respondents, the top technologies that they are investing in are:

Cybersecurity (mentioned by 53% of respondents)2. Hardware upgrades (47%) Cloud services (43%) Software (40%) Big data analytics (20%) Internet of Things (18%)

Aside from specific tech projects, 35% of leaders said they are investing in training existing employees and 29% said they are investing in hiring new employees.

We also polled TechRepublic's CIO Jury, where 83% said their IT budgets would increase or stay the same in 2018. They also cited cybersecurity as a top concern, but highlighted hybrid cloud as a priority as well.

To learn more, read our full special report "Tech Budgets 2018: A CXO's Guide."

