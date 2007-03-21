Will notebooks outsell desktops by 2011?

Are notebook PCs destined to outsell desktop PCs by 2011?

According to a report by analysts IDC, notebook sales will outstrip desktop PCs by 2011.  The report goes on to predicts that the notebook market will grow by 16.1% year-on-year until 2011, compared to 3.8% for desktops.

The report also goes on to predict that Windows Vista will have only a small positive effect on desktop sales before the downward trend continues.

I think that the predictions in the report are plausible.  But I think that there's a reason why - notebooks are less reliable, have a shorter lifespan, are harder to upgrade and expensive to repair compared to desktop PCs.  This translates into more being sold. 

Thoughts?

