Will your Mac run macOS High Sierra?

Apple officially unveiled the macOS High Sierra, the next major version of its operating system for Mac, at the WWDC 2017 keynote yesterday. A question on a lot of people's mind is, "Can my Mac run macOS High Sierra?"

Well, I have good news for you. macOS High Sierra is compatible with any Mac that's capable of running macOS Sierra, as Apple hasn't changed the system requirements this year.

Here is the official list of supported hardware:

MacBook - Late 2009 or later

iMac / iMac Pro - Late 2009 or later

MacBook Air - 2010 or later

MacBook Pro - 2010 or later

Mac mini - 2010 or later

Mac Pro - 2010 or later

As usual though, not all features will be available on older hardware. For example, 4K HEVC content requires a Mac with a sixth‑generation Intel Core processor or newer.

A beta of macOS High Sierra has already been released to developers, and a public beta will be available in late June (sign up here), with the finished macOS High Sierra is scheduled for release in the fall.