Windows 10 bug: Microsoft fixes issue that broke USB, built-in cameras, keyboards

Microsoft has released a new build of Windows 10 Fall Creators Update (FCU) to fix a single bug that wasn't widespread but seriously limited the usefulness of a computer.

The cumulative update brings Windows 10 FCU to build number 16299.251 and under the update KB4090913.

It fixes a bug that Microsoft accidentally introduced in the February 13, 2018 security update, KB4074588 (OS Build 16299.248), which broke USB devices and some core inputs including built-in laptop cameras, keyboards, and mice.

The problem happened because Microsoft's Windows Update didn't install some new drivers and uninstalled some active drivers.

Update KB4090913 "addresses an issue in which some USB devices and onboard devices, such as a built-in laptop camera, keyboard, or mouse, stop working", Microsoft says.

"This may occur when the Windows Update servicing stack incorrectly skips installing the newer version of some critical drivers in the cumulative update and uninstalls the currently active drivers during maintenance."

Microsoft said in a support note that these driver-related breakages are unlikely to occur and were caused by a race condition affecting the Windows Update servicing stack.

It had a manual workaround for the problem, including instructions for fixing the issue with a non-functioning keyboard. These workarounds shouldn't be necessary after installing update KB4090913.

There are only a few reports of the problem on Microsoft's community pages, but clearly Microsoft rated it important enough to release a fix for it quickly.

