Windows 10 Insiders: Microsoft won't tell you about known bugs anymore

Image: Nate Ralph/CNET

Microsoft has decided to stop telling Windows Insiders about known issues in its preview builds.

The Windows 10 build 16273 released yesterday could be one of the last previews before Microsoft pushes out the Windows 10 Fall Creators Update to the world.

But until now, Microsoft has published a list of known issues in these builds, which explains to Insiders specific problems, what they affect, their impact, and any workarounds.

But from now on, Microsoft won't be providing this information as it focuses on stabilizing the Fall Creators Update for general release.

As Thurrott.com's Rafael Rivera noted, this change could be a problem for Insiders if, say, a known issue in a build could result in data loss. That wouldn't be good if it affected a large proportion of Microsoft's 10 million Insiders.

But according to Microsoft's Brandon LeBlanc, that scenario isn't likely because Microsoft wouldn't flight the build if it knew a drastic bug would impact lots of Insiders.

"In determining to flight or not flight, we look at impact. If it's super nasty, we don't flight," wrote LeBlanc in an exchange on Twitter.

Microsoft isn't killing off its list of known bugs forever, but for now it's not even tracking them. That's partly because it's releasing builds to the Fast and Slow rings in quicker succession as it closes in on the Fall Creators Update general release.

However, LeBlanc explained that Microsoft will be more judicious about what known issues it will highlight to Insiders in versions of Windows after the Fall Creators Update, codenamed Redstone 3.

For Redstone 4 preview builds, it will only list a known issue if it has a high impact and affects a large number of Insiders. If it doesn't meet that threshold, it won't tell Insiders about the problem.