​Windows 10: Microsoft will now prompt you to install the Creators Update

If you're still running a version of Windows 10 earlier than April's Creators Update, Microsoft will this week start reminding you to upgrade.

Upgrading is particularly important for consumers still on the original Windows 10 version 1507, which as of May 9 no longer receives security and quality updates. This group of users will get a notification and prompt to "update now".

People on the still-supported Windows 10 November Update (version 1511) and Anniversary Update (version 1607), will receive a gentler reminders from Microsoft to review their privacy settings, which include new choices Microsoft created in response to earlier criticism over Windows 10 privacy and data collection. These include settings for location, speech recognition, diagnostics, tailored experiences with diagnostics data, and relevant ads.

The privacy review reminders this week are part of Microsoft's attempt to prepare users to install the Creators Update, which can only install after users review the settings.

For customers wary of being shepherded into an unwanted upgrade, Microsoft notes you can postpone the privacy setting review process up to five times. Also, Microsoft stresses that it's not changing the update experience itself with the choice still available over when the update occurs.

Still, the company is urging users to install the Windows 10 Creators Update as soon as possible for obvious security reasons given the recent ransomware outbreaks, which hit un-patched systems and Windows 7 but left Windows 10 systems unscathed.

"By staying up to date on both the latest feature and quality updates, you're assured of being on the most secure version of Windows 10," says John Cable, director of program management, Windows Servicing and Delivery.

In feature updates Microsoft delivers new defense-in-depth security, such as exploit mitigation technologies, to prevent threats like ransomware. Cable notes that monthly quality updates include another layer of security that "tracks emerging and changing trends in malware" to protect systems from newer threats.

