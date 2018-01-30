Windows 10 plus your top Android apps: Chuwi teases new Hi8 Air dual-boot tablet

Image: Chuwi

Chinese hardware maker Chuwi is gearing up to release a budget tablet that runs Windows 10 as well as your favorite Android apps.

Chuwi, which has built a reputation for well-priced Microsoft Surface clones, will soon launch the Hi8 Air, an eight-inch tablet aimed at students.

The device will run Windows 10 and Android 5.1 and shares many of the same specs as the Hi8 Pro that was released in 2016.

An obvious drawback is that it runs Android Lollipop, which Google released in 2015. However, given the Hi8 Pro was less than $100, the Hi8 Air should also meet the slimmest of budgets.

A Chuwi spokeswoman was unable to tell ZDNet the price or release date for the Hi8 Air, but noted that it won't be promoted through a crowdfunding campaign as the company has done with several previous laptops, such as the SurBook.

The Hi8 Air will have a 1,920 x 1,200-pixel full HD display with a 16:10 aspect ratio. As with the Hi8 Pro, it features an Intel Cherry Trail CPU, 2GB of memory, and 32GB of eMMC storage with expandable memory up to 128GB.

The tablet has a 4,000mAG battery, a micro USB port, a micro HDMI port, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. It also supports Bluetooth 4.0 and Chuwi is throwing in a Bluetooth keyboard in the box with the charger.

The Hi8 Air isn't as well-specced as some of Chuwi's previous dual-boot tablets such as the Hi 10 Plus, which also shipped with Android 5.1-based Remix OS, but for a probable sub-$100 price with a keyboard included, it could be well-received.

