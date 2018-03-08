Windows 10 'Redstone 4' official name looks to be Spring Creators Update

Video: Windows 10 finally wins popularity contest with Windows 7

For the past couple of months, various leaks have pointed to Microsoft officially naming its upcoming Windows 10 "Redstone 4" release "Spring Creators Update."

This week, yet another leak makes the Spring Creators name look even more likely.The Walking Cat (@h0x0d) asked a Windows tester (@warnelidl) to check via PowerShell on supported version names. In the list generated are Windows 10 Creators Update (version 1703 from last year); Windows 10 Fall Creators Update (1709); and Spring Creators Update (the upcoming version 1803).

Redstone 4/Spring Creators Update is due to be finalized this month and begin rolling out to mainstream users in April 2018.

As many have pointed out, this naming convention is confusing and not only because "Spring" isn't the same worldwide. The original Creators Update came out last Spring.

I'm not sure what Microsoft will do this fall when it's due to release Redstone 5, a.k.a. version 1809, since it already has used the "Fall Creators Update" name. Microsoft seems intent on staying with the "Creators" theme for Windows 10, at this point. Maybe we'll go to Fall Creators Update 2.0? Fall Creators Update Service Pack 1?

Microsoft officials still are not confirming the name for Redstone 4, as far as I know. I asked again today to see if they'll finally do so. No word back yet.

Update: In a creatively worded statement, a spokeperson said Microsoft had "nothing to share" about the official name of Redstone 4.