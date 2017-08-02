Windows 10 S: First sub-$300 notebooks out now, says Microsoft

Image: Lenovo

As part of its back-to-school launch, Microsoft has started selling the first affordable third-party notebooks running its locked-down Windows 10 S.

Microsoft has announced availability of the Lenovo N23 and N24, which Lenovo unveiled in January. The N23 and N24 for Windows 10 S will cost $249 and $279, respectively, and are available worldwide today.

Windows 10 S is Microsoft's answer to Google's affordable and easy-to-manage ChromeOS-powered Chromebooks for the education sector.

So far, the only device that ships with Windows 10 S pre-installed has been Microsoft's own $999 Surface Laptop, whereas this range is priced from $189 and up.

Windows 10 S devices are running a version of Windows 10 Pro that can only install apps from the Windows Store and are limited to Microsoft's Edge browser. Microsoft promises this configuration will deliver longer battery life, faster boot-up, and better security, in addition to management features for IT admins.

Microsoft lists several other models with Windows 10 S pre-installed that will be available soon, including the Asus Vivobook W202, which will cost $279 and is for the US market.

The Dell Latitude 3180 and 3189 will cost $229 and $299, respectively, and will be available in the US and Canada.

The Fujitsu Lifebook P727 will cost $999 and is for the US and Canada. Fujitsu has a P727 Windows 10 for the enterprise, but the Windows 10 S model has lower specs, in line with the other Windows 10 S models, which nearly all have 4GB RAM and 64GB storage with an 11.6-inch screen.

The HP ProBook x360 will cost $299 and be available in the US, UK, and Australia.

Microsoft's device page lists numerous other models as "Coming soon with Windows 10 S", including the Acer TravelMate Spin B1 for $299, and several without prices including a Samsung Notebook M, a Toshiba Tecra C40-D, an Asus VivoBook Flip TP203, and Toshiba Portege X20W.

Microsoft yesterday also made Windows 10 S available for testing. This move is aimed at IT administrators in schools to allow them to test Windows 10 S on eligible Windows 10 devices.