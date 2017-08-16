Windows 10 S new wave: Asus' $279 VivoBook W202 joins the fray

Image: Asus

Asus Windows 10 S VivoBook W202 is now officially available in the US for $279.

The machine is Asus' first laptop that ships pre-installed with Windows 10 S, which can only download pre-vetted programs from the Microsoft Store, helping ensure users avoid downloading malware from the web.

Microsoft announced the VivoBook W202 two weeks ago along with several Windows 10 S lower cost alternatives to its own $999 Surface Laptop. The VivoBook W202 is available for the US market.

Asus lists a number of configurations for the model, but according to The Verge, this W202 will come with the 4GB RAM and 64GB of storage setup common to several upcoming Windows 10 S laptops from Samsung, Acer, and Dell.

The specs meet what could be expected of a budget laptop for school. The VivoBook W202 has a 1.1GHz dual-core Intel Celeron N3350 processor, while the 11.6-inch HD display is at a 1,336 x 768 resolution.

The notebook features standard ports, including HDMI, two USB 3.0 ports, and an SD card reader. It also has built-in Bluetooth and Wi-Fi, and a 0.3-megapixel webcam. An array of microphones should enable access to Cortana from up to 13ft, or four meters, away.

According to Asus, the notebook has been subjected to a drop test from a height of 3.9ft, or 1.2 meters, and should survive the twists, pressure, knocks and shocks that a notebook for school could be exposed to. Its hinges can fold up to 180-degrees and the keyboard is resistant to small spills.

Asus claims the two-cell 38 Wars polymer battery will last up to 11 hours. The laptop's weight of 2.6lb, or 0.91kg, and dimensions of 11.6 x 7.89 x 11.6 inches, or 29.4 x 20 x 2.25cm, should be fairly easy to carry in a backpack.

The VivoBook W202 is the seventh Windows 10 S laptop available. The company plans on launching a VivoBook Flip model in the future too.