Windows 10 vs Chrome OS: Acer reveals new $350 Chromebook Spin 11 convertible

Acer has announced three new Chromebook devices headlined by the Chromebook Spin 11 convertible, which features a 360-degree hinge for use as a tablet or laptop, two USB Type C ports, and improved battery life.

The company has also brought out the Chromebook 11 C732, which starts at $300 in the US and €329 in Europe for the education and commercial market.

Acer unveiled the two laptops at the UK's Bett IT in education conference this week in London, where Microsoft also showed off new Windows 10 laptops from Lenovo and JP at prices ranging from $189 to $300.

The Chromebook Spin 11 updates last year's offering that launched at Bett for the education market. However, the new device will be available to general consumers.

It also supports Google Play, meaning it can run Android apps. The new Spin 11 offers an 11.6-inch touchscreen display at a 1,366x768 resolution that supports an optionally available Wacom stylus.

The Chromebook Spin 11's USB Type-C ports can be used to charge the device and transfer data at up to 5Gbps as well as connect to external HD displays.

It also has two USB 3.0 ports and a microSD card slot. It's available with Intel Pentium and Celeron quad-core processors, with either 4GB or 6GB RAM, and either 32GB or 64GB eMMC storage.

The device will be available in North America in March and in Europe, the Middle East, and Africa the following month. Exact pricing will vary by market, says Acer.

The new Chromebook 11 C732 is a rugged laptop available to education customers and comes with optional 4G connectivity.

It is rated for IP41 protection against object and water intrusion, and according to Acer, is compliant with the US MIL-STD-810G military standard for ruggedness and capable of surviving drops from a height of 122cm (48 inches).

The device has a finless design, a battery life of up to 12 hours' use and supports Google Play. It is available with a touch display option that folds open to 180 degrees and offers the same ports and connectivity as the $349 Chromebook Spin 11.

The non-touch and touch display variants will be available from $300 and $280, respectively. European prices start at €329. Both types will be available with 16GB, 32GB or 64GB eMMC storage, with up to 8GB of RAM. They'll be available in the US from March and Europe from April.

Acer also took the wraps off a new Chromebox CXI3, which can be configured with the latest 8th Gen Intel Core processors.

It features one USB 3.1 Type-C Gen 1 port, five USB Type-A ports, one HDMI port, one Gigabit Ethernet port, and a MicroSD card reader. Acer hasn't revealed pricing for the new Chromebox.

