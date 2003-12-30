Windows Media Player top Internet non-browser app

Windows Media Player leads the pack, with 34% of the users polled claiming they fire up Microsoft's player utility to access the Internet. AOL's Instant Messenger came in second, at 20%, while Real Network's RealPlayer, Microsoft's MSN Messenger, and Yahoo's instant messenger client round out the list. In other findings from Nielsen/NetRatings' monthly report on Web usage, the audience ranking firm noted that the number of people accessing the Internet in November, 2003, was up 11% over the same month last year.

