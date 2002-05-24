Windows XP: 6 months on

Microsoft's latest operating system is now six months old: is it meeting your expectations, or causing you more exasperation than you bargained for?

By | | Topic: Enterprise Software

Is Windows XP meeting your expectations or causing you more exasperation than you bargained for? Microsoft's latest operating system is now six months old, and most people would say that it's neither a failure nor a raging success. Although XP promised the latest and greatest multimedia, security and ease-of-use features available, many users have not yet upgraded, fearing the hefty system requirements and potential compatibility disasters inherent in a major OS upgrade.


Windows XP: time for the half-year anniversary report.
At the end of the day, some 17 million of us chose the XP route. Did we really get what we paid (quite a lot) for? Is XP really more stable and more secure? Does it support all of our hardware and software? Does it really have cool new features we can't live without? In honour of its half-year anniversary, we checked in on XP to see what major issues linger, if any, and what features you might be missing.

Related Topics:

Reviews Cloud Big Data Analytics Innovation Tech and Work Collaboration
Add Your Comment
Add Your Comment

Related Stories

Newsletters

You have been successfully signed up. To sign up for more newsletters or to manage your account, visit the Newsletter Subscription Center.
See All
See All