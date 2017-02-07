Workday touts Amazon as latest customer win

Robert Chen

Workday is touting another big customer win to go along with the massive Walmart contract announced a few weeks ago.

The human resource SaaS provider says it has inked a deal with Amazon that will have the ecommerce giant will using Workday's HCM and payroll products. The contract was signed in October 2016 and no financial details were disclosed.

"The addition of Amazon to our customer community underscores the preference global market leaders have for Workday, because they trust our system to deliver the workforce insights required to drive strategic decisions and global growth," said Workday co-president Phil Wilmington.

The Amazon contract is not the first time these two companies have crossed paths. In November, Workday said it had chosen Amazon Web Services as its preferred provider for public cloud customer workloads.

Amazon has roughly 300,000 employees and presumably another 100,000 that will be added over the next year. Amazon foe Walmart has more than 2 million employees and is considered the world's largest private employer. Based on that employee count, the Walmart deal could be worth $100 million to $200 million in annual revenue for Workday.

