Worldwide IT Spending by Vertical Markets in 2009

|Industry and spending, mln. $
|IT Spending 2009
|IT Spending 2008
|Growth, YTY
|Utilities
|131,812
|128,146
|2.9
|Healthcare
|88,012
|86,080
|2.2
|Government
|428,289
|419,533
|2.1
|Communications
|371,515
|368,341
|0.9
|Education
|59,961
|59,341
|1.0
|Agriculture, Mining and Construction
|29,658
|29,386
|0.9
|Services
|192,622
|190,304
|1.2
|Retail Trade
|153,755
|153,331
|0.3
|Transportation
|105,806
|105,985
|-0.2
|Financial Services
|554,388
|558,496
|-0.7
|Wholesale Trade
|81,446
|81,158
|0.4
|Manufacturing
|479,586
|482,723
|-0.6
|Total
|2,676,850
|2,662,825
|0.5
|Source: Gartner
