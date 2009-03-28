Worldwide IT Spending by Vertical Markets in 2009

Industry and spending, mln. $ IT Spending 2009 IT Spending 2008 Growth, YTY
Utilities 131,812 128,146 2.9
Healthcare 88,012 86,080 2.2
Government 428,289 419,533 2.1
Communications 371,515 368,341 0.9
Education 59,961 59,341 1.0
Agriculture, Mining and Construction 29,658 29,386 0.9
Services 192,622 190,304 1.2
Retail Trade 153,755 153,331 0.3
Transportation 105,806 105,985 -0.2
Financial Services 554,388 558,496 -0.7
Wholesale Trade 81,446 81,158 0.4
Manufacturing 479,586 482,723 -0.6
Total 2,676,850 2,662,825 0.5
