WWDC 2014: How to watch Apple's keynote live

Image: CNET/CBS Interactive

Apple's WWDC 2014 developer conference leads in with the big executive keynote speech at the Moscone West Center in San Francisco, California on Monday.

In fitting with previous years, the company will stream the major announcements live, given by Apple chief executive Tim Cook and other senior executives.

Ahead of a bevy of expected software, service, and platform announcements , including OS X 10.10 and iOS 8, Apple will launch a video stream of the keynote at 10 am PT (1 pm ET; 6 pm GMT).

If you are around to watch the expected-to-be one-hour keynote, users must watch the stream online with Safari 4 or later on OS X v10.6 or later; Safari on iOS 4.2 or later. If you're watching through Apple TV, it requires the second- or third-generation set-top box with software 5.0.2 or later.

Viewers can also watch the Apple event live online from supported devices.

As always, if you're at work or away from the screens, you can keep up to date with ZDNet throughout the morning and the afternoon, wherever you are.

We'll bring you the latest and breaking news throughout the day. You can check the @ZDNet Twitter stream for news as it happens, or check out our Apple section. You can also read our sister site CNET's live blog.