WWDC 2017: Apple gives Siri top billing on watchOS 4, Apple Watch

Apple outlined its watchOS 4 and the aim is to provide more information via Siri, notifications and a format that rhymes with Google Now's card approach. Simply put, Apple is riffing on Siri and the Apple Watch just like Amazon and Google talk about Alexa and Google Assistant, respectively.

WatchOS 4 is in developer preview now.

Apple Watch, tied for No. 1 in IDC's wearable device tracker for the first quarter, is getting more functionality via Watch OS 4. Also: Apple's to-do list needs a dose of AI | CNET: WWDC 2017 live blog

Among the key items: