Yahoo goes into spring cleaning mode; shuttering several products

Even though April is halfway done, that doesn't mean Yahoo has missed the boat on spring cleaning.

Some of you might want to mark your calendars as the technology company gears up to shutter some products, which shouldn't come as a terrible surprise given that CEO Marissa Mayer has already hinted that this would happen during past public events.

Here's the schedule for the coming changes:

: Yahoo Deals, Upcoming API, Yahoo SMS Alerts (i.e. for news, weather, etc.), Yahoo Kids (a.k.a. Yahooligans), Yahoo Mail and Messenger apps for feature phones (J2ME) Week of June 3: Older versions of Yahoo! Mail (including Yahoo! Mail Classic)

Jay Rossiter, executive vice president of the platforms team at Yahoo, outlined the upcoming closures in a blog post on Friday, explaining that part of the motivation is to offer "experiences that inspire and entertain you every day."

"That means taking a hard look at all of our products to make sure they are still central to your daily habits," Rossiter remarked, "As part of that ongoing effort, today we are shutting down a few more products."

Rossiter also gave a nod toward recent upgrades of Yahoo products for iOS and Android devices as the Cupertino, Calif.-based company continues to ramp up its mobile-first strategy .