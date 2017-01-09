Yahoo to rename as Altaba Inc with CEO Mayer leaving board

Upon the closing of the $4.8 billion sale of Yahoo to Verizon, Yahoo will see itself renamed to Altaba Inc as it begins its new direction as an investment company.

Complementing the name change will be a new board of directors, with only five individuals claiming a position at the table. Tor Braham, Eric Brandt, Catherine Friedman, Thomas McInerney, and Jeffrey Smith will continue to serve as directors of the company following the acquisition by Verizon, with Brandt serving as chairman of the board.

Current Yahoo CEO Marissa Mayer will miss out on a spot on the new board, despite previously stating she wanted to stay on after the acquisition.

In addition to Mayer, current serving Yahoo board members David Filo, Eddy Hartenstein, Richard Hill, Jane Shaw, and Maynard Webb will also resign from the board, with Webb to be thereafter known as chairman emeritus of the board.

In its filing to the United States Securities and Exchange Commission on Monday, Yahoo also explained that following the closing of the purchase by Verizon, Altaba will be required to register and be regulated as an investment company under the Investment Company Act of 1940.

The multi-billion dollar acquisition is expected to close in the first quarter of 2017, with the purchase by Verizon not including Yahoo's cash, its shares in Alibaba Group Holdings, its shares in Yahoo Japan, or Yahoo's non-core patents, called the Excalibur portfolio. These assets will continue to be held by Yahoo.

Updated 10.30 am AEST 10 January 2017: Article was originally headlined: Yahoo to rename as Altaba Inc, tweaks board