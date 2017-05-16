Prep for AWS Certified Solutions Architect Professional Exam (​ZDNet Academy)

Amazon Web Services is the top infrastructure-as-a-service provider. This course preps you for the AWS Certified Solutions Architect Professional exam.

Here's the course description:

Amazon Web Services is the leader in providing cloud computing solutions to corporate environments, thus creating a large demand for certified AWS professionals. This course aims to prepare you for the AWS Certified Solutions Architect Professional exam, offered to advanced developers who have already passed the Associate Certification. Passing this exam will give you an influential certification that will very likely prove quite lucrative.

Access 28 lectures & 1.5 hours of content 24/7

Fully prepare for the AWS Certified Solutions Architect Professional Examination

Cover Virtual Private Cloud (VPC), simple queue service, data pipelines, CloudFront, & more

Discuss AMR service, direct connection, elastic load balancers, & more

Explore theoretical concepts like AWS global infrastructure, AWS cloud pricing principles, AWS Whitepapers, & more

