Zenefits names Jay Fulcher as new CEO

Zenefits is once again making changes to its executive ranks. The human resource software provider named Jay Fulcher as its new chief executive, replacing outgoing CEO David Sacks.

Sacks took on the CEO role last February in a moment of crisis management after founder Parker Conrad was booted from the company following a series of shady licensing accusations.

In an email to employees, Sacks said the appointment of Fulcher was "the last step in a planned transition that began one year ago this week, when the Board asked me to step in and steward the company through a difficult situation."

Sacks said he will remain on Zenefits' board of directors.

As for Fulcher, the former CEO for Ooyala and Agile Software will try to help Zenefits navigate a corporate turnaround.

"Change can be difficult, and the past year has been rough," Fulcher wrote in a memo to employees. "But, despite that, I am really excited about this opportunity. I joined Zenefits because I believe this company can be an innovative and disruptive force in the industry -- and is poised to make a huge impact."