ZTE's Axon 7 is now Daydream-ready, capable of identifying spam callers

ZTE

Axon 7 owners, today is a good day: Android Nougat is now available for your phone.

When ZTE first announced the $400 Axon 7, one of the headlining features the company touted was its compatibility with the then unreleased Google Daydream VR platform.

Despite meeting all hardware requirements, the Axon 7 lacked the required software - part of which was Android 7.0 Nougat - in order to work with Google's virtual reality platform.

However, as of February 7, Axon 7 users can download and install an operating system update that brings with it Android Nougat and checks off all the boxes to make the device compatible with Daydream. Users will still need to purchase a Daydream View headset, which is currently on sale for $50.

With the update, the Axon 7 joins the Moto Z and Google Pixel as the only phones with support for Daydream. Competing manufacturers have announced compatibility, but have yet to release necessary software updates.

In addition to gaining Daydream, Axon 7 users gain other advantages of Android Nougat such as split-screen apps, better battery life management, and more emojis.

ZTE also announced a partnership with Hiya, a caller ID platform that specializes in identifying spam and robocalls. The Axon 7 will now offer Hiya's services at the system level, instead of requiring users install a third-party application as is typically the case.

Hiya will attempt to identify and block unwanted spam calls without any interaction on the users part.